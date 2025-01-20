Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have been interviewed under caution after a pro-Palestinian rally in London on Saturday.

The former Labour leader and former shadow chancellor voluntarily attended a police station in the capital on Sunday afternoon.

The pair were interviewed as part of a Metropolitan Police investigation into what they say was a coordinated effort by organisers of the rally to breach the conditions posed on the event.

Nine people have been charged with public order offences following arrests at the rally, which had been organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Some 48 remain in custody, whilst 24 people have been bailed, the Met said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

The pro-Palestinian rally took place after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Thousands of people attended the static rally near Whitehall. Police had blocked initial plans for a march from Portland Place, near the BBC headquarters.

However, in a post on X, the Met said a group of protestors had “forced its way through the police line”, before beingb stopped a short distance away at the north-west corner of Trafalgar Square.

In response to the post, Corbyn said the Met’s description of events was “not accurate at all.”

The Islington North MP wrote: “I was part of a delegation of speakers, who wished to peacefully carry and lay flowers in memory of children in Gaza who had been killed.”

“This was facilitated by the police. We did not force our way through.”

His words were echoed by McDonnell, who said: “We did not force our way thru, the police allowed us to go thru & when stopped in Trafalgar Square we laid our flowers down & dispersed.”

The Hayes and Harlington MP asked if the Met could “publish the body camera footage” of a conversation he had with a “white capped police officer” in which her explained the intention of the group.

He added: “Regrettably, soon after I had explained to the police officer our intentions & we awaited the arrangements to lay the flowers, bizarrely the police violently arrested one of the march stewards, who was organising the presentation of the flowers & the dispersal of the crowd.”

Police had prevented the rally from gathering outside the BBC’s Broadcasting House because of its close proximity to a synagogue and a risk of “serious disruption” as congregants attended services on the Jewish holy day.

They then applied further conditions for the rally to be confined to Whitehall.

