Sadiq Khan has warned that western democracy is in a century-defining battle against ‘resurgent fascism’ ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration later today, suggesting that the incoming president’s second term could be similar to that of 1930s Germany.

In one of the most stark warnings from a senior British politician against the growing phenomena of far-right movements in the US, France, and Germany, the Labour mayor of London has urged ministers to act over “resurgent fascism”.

His comments come as hard-right figures from across the globe, including Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni and Éric Zemmour, a former French presidential candidate, gather in Washington DC for Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Many British conservative figures are currently in DC as well. On behalf of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, treasurer Nick Candy, and chairman Zia Yusuf have been spotted. For the Tories, Liz Truss, Priti Patel, and Suella Braverman- who arrived alongside Laurence Fox- are also in attendance.

Writing in the Observer, he said: “These are deeply worrying times, especially if you’re a member of a minority community. As historians and commentators increasingly find echoes of the 1920s and 30s in the present day, we cannot afford to throw in the towel.

“We must make a renewed and concerted effort to confront these forces and expose them for what they are: opportunists who seek to divide people for personal and political gain.”

He added: “We should be in no doubt, this is a perilous moment. The spectre of a resurgent fascism haunts the west. But in London, we’ve shown that we can defeat the politics of fear and division, with hope, unity and practical policies – such as free school meals, fares freezes, free skills training and social housebuilding that improve people’s lives.

“To ward off the far right, we must be unflinching in defence of our democracy and values, and in our determination to enhance the welfare and material conditions of our communities.”

Sadiq Khan also slammed Trump donor and key-ally Elon Musk, saying: “A billionaire bully shouldn’t be able to use his social media platform as a propaganda tool to amplify lies and advance the cause of the far right.

“Nor should social media companies be able to evade responsibility for algorithms that maximise – and monetise – hate.”

However, Khan’s comments were not supported by his Labour colleagues in government.

When asked if the London mayor’s remarks were wrong, Treasury minister Darren Jones replied: “Yes, and I don’t agree with that. President-elect Trump won an enormous election victory in the United States.

“As a democracy, we support democracy and the American people elected Donald Trump and the Republican Party and we respect that mandate.”