The Democrats completed a clean sweep of election wins on Wednesday in what ended up being a disastrous night for MAGA and the Republicans.
Whilst Zohran Mamdani’s New York mayoral win has grabbed most of the headlines, it wasn’t the only Democrat success in America.
This included a comprehensive defeat for JD Vance’s half-brother in his bid to become Cincinnati mayor.
Cory Bowman, who shares the same father as the vice-president, was crushed in the heavily Democratic city, winning less than 22% of the vote.
But there were Democrat successes across America.
There were governor triumphs in New Jersey, where Mikie Sherrill defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli, and Virginia, where Democrat Abigail Spanberger became the state’s first female governor.
Virginia in particular is a significant win for the blue side of US politics. The state swings between Democrats and Republicans, so could signal a national trend ahead of next November’s mid-term elections.
The Democrats also strengthened their control of the House of Delegates in Virginia, along with maintaining their majority in Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, California voters approved a measure to redraw political lines in favour of the Democrats. The vote was in response to similar measures being taken in Republican states ahead of a battle for control of the House of Representatives.
All of this meant that even Donald Trump had to concede that it was a bad night to be a Republican.