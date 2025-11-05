The Democrats completed a clean sweep of election wins on Wednesday in what ended up being a disastrous night for MAGA and the Republicans.

Whilst Zohran Mamdani’s New York mayoral win has grabbed most of the headlines, it wasn’t the only Democrat success in America.

This included a comprehensive defeat for JD Vance’s half-brother in his bid to become Cincinnati mayor.

Cory Bowman, who shares the same father as the vice-president, was crushed in the heavily Democratic city, winning less than 22% of the vote.

BREAKING: JD Vance’s half-brother has just suffered a MAJOR defeat to the Democratic Mayor of Cincinnati Aftab Pureval. Another EMBARRASSING loss for MAGA tonight. pic.twitter.com/Pq1BKTa5Xg — Trump Lie Tracker (@MAGALieTracker) November 5, 2025

But there were Democrat successes across America.

There were governor triumphs in New Jersey, where Mikie Sherrill defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli, and Virginia, where Democrat Abigail Spanberger became the state’s first female governor.

Abigail Spanberger, a former congresswoman and CIA agent, will be the first woman to serve as governor of Virginia, following a streak of 74 men. Spanberger's campaign was laser-focused on attacking President Trump's policies. https://t.co/eNJn7dZlu1 pic.twitter.com/3suinBfKr3 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 5, 2025

Virginia in particular is a significant win for the blue side of US politics. The state swings between Democrats and Republicans, so could signal a national trend ahead of next November’s mid-term elections.

Democrats did not lose a single major race tonight.



Not. A. Single. One. — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) November 5, 2025

The Democrats also strengthened their control of the House of Delegates in Virginia, along with maintaining their majority in Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court.

Nearly every county in Virginia has shifted blue in a massive statement against Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/b0qcaNtJK9 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 5, 2025

BREAKING DEMOCRATS BLOWOUT!



– Mamdani Wins NYC Mayor



– Democrats have SWEPT Virginia. Governor, lieutenant governor, and the attorney general



– Democrat Mikie Sherrill won NJ Governor.



– Pennsylvania will retain all 3 Democratic state Supreme Court justices. pic.twitter.com/rmDfd4p3MQ — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 5, 2025

Meanwhile, California voters approved a measure to redraw political lines in favour of the Democrats. The vote was in response to similar measures being taken in Republican states ahead of a battle for control of the House of Representatives.

All of this meant that even Donald Trump had to concede that it was a bad night to be a Republican.