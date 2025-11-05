Against all odds, Zohran Mamdani is the new mayor of New York City.

An unabashed democratic socialist is now in charge of governing the most significant city in the global capitalist economy, and a name that was unknown to most of the political world just 12 months ago, that pollsters gave a 1% chance of victory, has beaten out the full might of the political establishment.

Taking to the stage to celebrate his victory on Tuesday night, Mamdani’s message was clear.

After making the necessary acknowledgements, the 34-year-old spoke directly to President Donald Trump.

Saying: “So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up.”

While most of last night’s focus will centre on the ramifications for Washington’s Republicans, the impact of Mamdani’s unlikely rise has implications across the pond too.

More than anything, Mamdani has shown that left-based political movements don’t have to be dull, dreary and disappointing — instead they can galvanise voters.

The contrast between last night’s victor and the British Labour Party couldn’t be more stark.

Just weeks after Labour’s election success last year, Starmer’s rhetoric was already far removed from the excitement of his historic victory. Instead warning of the “painful” and “difficult” weeks ahead.

The end result: 18 months later, Labour’s leader has an approval rating of minus 46 percent, just points better off than Boris Johnson at the heart of Partygate.

But how exactly did Mamdani do it? And could it be a path for Starmer to claw his way back?

Part 1: Messaging

While Mamdani’s identity as a Democratic Socialist — or a “communist” if you ask Trump — has gained almost all the attention over the past few weeks, the mayor-elect’s real campaign focus has centred around one word: affordability.

He has promised, through fast and free buses and rent controlled housing, to make America’s most important city affordable for those who live there.

His clarity was both refreshing and exciting in equal parts. As polls showed, cost of living is the biggest problem for everyday New Yorkers and Mamdani offered a realistic solution.

In contrast, if you were to ask any voter what Starmer’s most important policy is, you’d probably hear everything from the enforcement of digital IDs to stopping mass migration.

How many would mention that just one year into government, the leading party have already come through with two thirds of their campaign promises?

Take last month’s Renters’ Rights Act for example. There is an argument to be made that it is the most significant legislation made on behalf of tenants in a generation, and yet it passed through Parliament almost unnoticed.

The fact that Labour are actually making real progress both in the economy and those pledges, has been vastly overshadowed by costly mistakes.

In the early months of the new government, newspaper headlines were dominated instead by news of the attempted cut to the Winter Fuel Allowance for older citizens, that ultimately forced a u-turn.

So far, Labour have been unable to communicate and promote the good work they’ve achieved, leaving voters with only a vacuum of bad news to contend with.

Part 2: Social media

Put simply, Zohran Mamdani is brilliant in front of camera.

His journey from the unknown to the overwhelming favourite for Tuesday’s election is owed to his on-screen charisma.

Both Mamdani and his team are younger than those in Labour’s backrooms, and they’re clearly in touch with the zeitgeist.

A quick look at some of Labour’s leading social media channels shows another contrast.

The style is older, lacks inventive camera work or engaging graphics.

Yesterday, we secured a deal with Türkiye that delivers more jobs for our country.



Today, I met with some of the workers who will benefit from it.



We are backing British talent with British jobs.

With so much news now consumed via social media, Labour’s teams have a great deal to learn from Mamdani.

Part 3: Authenticity

Where American elections, even on a local level, are usually won by those who can gather the greatest endorsements and corporate funding, Mamdani managed to flip the system on its head.

Rather than courting support from elite party figures, broadcasters, and billionaires like his rival Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani’s unlikely success in the Democratic Primary back in June is best characterised by a 13 mile walk he made from the top to the bottom on Manhattan. He took to the streets to speak to New Yorkers about the policies that mattered to them.

That impact, inspiring many who may have not been involved in politics before, cannot be understated. In the past weeks, Mamdani’s message has been spread around New York by an army of more than 100,000 grassroots volunteers.

The sense of authenticity Mamdani has constructed is a far cry from the “freebies” controversy that engulfed Labour’s first few months in government.

The Prime Minister faced widespread criticism after it was revealed that Starmer failed to declare a gift of several thousands pounds worth of clothes to his wife Victoria Starmer by Labour Party donor Waheed Alli, Baron Alli.

Freedom from the influence of those large powerful donors showed Mamdani’s eventual voters that unlike the politicians they’d known in the past, he couldn’t be bought, and that his vision for New York came from a genuine place of compassion.

While the situation for Keir Starmer currently appears bleak, there are still four years left to win back the support of the nation.

The latest social media activity from Health Secretary Wes Streeting offers a further glimmer of hope.

He took to X to congratulate Mamdani, saying: “Inspirational campaign and victory for Zohran Mamdani in NYC.

“Lessons for progressives the world over.”