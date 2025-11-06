FIFA have invented a new peace award obviously designed with the sole intention of awarding to Donald Trump next month.

This week, football’s world governing body announced it’s president Gianni Infantino will present the inaugural ‘FIFA Peace Prize.’

The winner will be announced in Washington D.C. at the draw for the 2026 World Cup on December 5.

According to FIFA, the award is designed to acknowledge “individuals who have helped to unite people all over the world in peace.”

And everyone knows it’s going to be given to US president Donald Trump.

For months, Infantino has been pandering to Trump ahead of next year’s World Cup, hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

This has included him letting Trump touch the World Cup trophy and allowing the Republican to crash Chelsea’s Club World Cup celebrations.

The award is designed to acknowledge “individuals who have helped to unite people all over the world in peace” with the winner to be… pic.twitter.com/01kbo6bMke — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) November 5, 2025

In a statement about the FIFA Peace Prize, Infantino said: “In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it’s fundamental to recognise the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace.

“Football stands for peace, and on behalf of the entire global football community, the FIFA Peace Prize — Football Unites the World will recognise the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people, bringing hope for future generations.”

Everyone has already worked out this award has been made specifically for Trump though.

In a piece for the Times, Martyn Ziegler wrote: “Donald Trump didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize – so FIFA invents one instead.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino will award this new 'peace prize' before the World Cup draw on Dec 5 in Washington DC, and will obviously will give it to Donald Trump.

Taking it to another level here… https://t.co/C3Sw64QVA3 — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) November 5, 2025

Many others couldn’t hide their bemusement at what a blatant piece of Trump pandering the award was.

Has he actually created a prize for Trump https://t.co/mZhtFkIUor — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) November 5, 2025

I can’t possibly imagine who this award might have been invented for. 🙃 https://t.co/bPXgRr8sXx — HLTCO (@HLTCO) November 5, 2025

There is no way Infantino and FIFA has made up an entire award for the sole reason of giving it to one specific man (wonder who it could be) https://t.co/32LxqupR5X — Fredrik (@F_Edits) November 5, 2025

Not Gianni Infantino creating a Peace Prize to give to Trump. Please tell me that's not what's happening. https://t.co/pDMYN10TpM — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 5, 2025