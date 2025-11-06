FIFA have invented a new peace award obviously designed with the sole intention of awarding to Donald Trump next month.
This week, football’s world governing body announced it’s president Gianni Infantino will present the inaugural ‘FIFA Peace Prize.’
The winner will be announced in Washington D.C. at the draw for the 2026 World Cup on December 5.
According to FIFA, the award is designed to acknowledge “individuals who have helped to unite people all over the world in peace.”
And everyone knows it’s going to be given to US president Donald Trump.
For months, Infantino has been pandering to Trump ahead of next year’s World Cup, hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.
This has included him letting Trump touch the World Cup trophy and allowing the Republican to crash Chelsea’s Club World Cup celebrations.
In a statement about the FIFA Peace Prize, Infantino said: “In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it’s fundamental to recognise the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace.
“Football stands for peace, and on behalf of the entire global football community, the FIFA Peace Prize — Football Unites the World will recognise the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people, bringing hope for future generations.”
Everyone has already worked out this award has been made specifically for Trump though.
In a piece for the Times, Martyn Ziegler wrote: “Donald Trump didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize – so FIFA invents one instead.”
Many others couldn’t hide their bemusement at what a blatant piece of Trump pandering the award was.