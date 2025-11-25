James O’Brien had a simple message for billionaires considering leaving the UK so they can pay less tax.

Over recent weeks there has been much discussion of whether the super-rich in Britain should be taxed more, and the impact that would have on the economy.

Whilst the likes of Zack Polanski and others on the left believe a wealth tax on assets is required, others fear millionaires and billionaires will flee the UK if they’re made to pay more tax.

During his LBC show this week, O’Brien had little sympathy for billionaires weighing up a move abroad.

READ NEXT: I don’t care what the patriots say, Britain is brilliant

O’Brien mentioned a story he had read about billionaire Lakshmi Mittal, who has left London for Dubai as a result of tax reforms introduced by Labour.

Taking aim at Mittal, O’Brien asked: “What is the point of being alive if you’ve got £33 billion in the bank and you’re going to uproot your life and your family because you might have a bit less than that next year than you would have is you lived somewhere else?”

He continued: “At what point do you sit down, look yourself in the mirror and say ‘yeah, I’m going to make my decisions on what I like and what I love.’

“Then the reflection looks back at you and says ‘you only like and love money, boss.'”

O’Brien went on to say people like Mittal don’t love “anyone else”, or the traditions, values or population of the “country you’ve made your home.”

“The only thing you like and love is money,” he said.

He finished with a simple message for the likes of Mittel: “Off you go. Seriously, hop on your private jet and fly to Dubai where you can live under Sharia law while reading on the Daily Mail website about how awful it would be to live under Sharia law.”