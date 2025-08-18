Zack Polanski brilliantly dismantled a multimillionaire live on Good Morning Britain in a debate about a wealth tax.

Polanski, who is the front runner to become the Green Party’s new leader, appeared on the ITV morning news programme to discuss whether the top 1% richest people should be taxed more to reduce poverty.

He was up against Australian multimillionaire and former Dragon’s Den star Richard Farleigh, who unsurprisingly wasn’t too keen on Polanski’s proposal.

But as Farleigh desperately tried to push back against more tax on the wealthy, using debunked claims about millionaires fleeing the UK, Polanski calmly dismantled his arguments.

He pointed out the example of Norway and Spain where wealth taxes were working, and explained how he would introduce a 1% wealth tax of assets of over £10m.

As Farleigh accused Polanski of trying to “paint me as just caring about billionaires,” the politician hit back: “You’ve come on here as a very wealthy individual and dared to say on TV ‘I don’t want to pay a bit more tax’ when this country is crumbling.”

He continued: “We have four million children living in child poverty and you’re saying ‘I don’t even want to pay a bit more’ is morally reprehensible.”

You can watch the full exchange below.

Former Labour leader Lord Kinnock has called for a wealth tax on the top 1% to tackle poverty.



On average, the boss of one of Britain's hundred biggest companies earned £4.5 million last year. So would a wealth tax work, or force them and their cash abroad? pic.twitter.com/k8utxtJqwo — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 18, 2025

Praising Polanski for the exchange, one person wrote: “People are angry & want politicians who’ll articulate that anger. People also understand politics isn’t a zero sum game & want politicians who’ll fight for them.

“Despite all the personal insults from the multimillionaire pitched against him, @ZackPolanski did this on #GMB.”