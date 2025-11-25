The national minimum wage and national living wage are set to be raised, Keir Starmer has announced.

The prime minister confirmed the news on Tuesday evening (25 November) on the eve of the Autumn Budget, set to be announced by Rachel Reeves.

Taking to X, Starmer said the increase will come next April and will help fight the cost of living crisis.

READ NEXT: Rachel Reeves set to target wealthy with ‘mansion tax’

The post read: “From April, we’re raising the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage.

“The cost of living is the number one issue people are facing, with too many struggling to make ends meet.

“I am determined to tackle it.”

From April, we're raising the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage.



The cost of living is the number one issue people are facing, with too many struggling to make ends meet.



I am determined to tackle it. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 25, 2025

The news came the day before the chancellor announces her Budget on Wednesday.

Reeves is expected to freeze income tax thresholds, put a cap on tax-free inheritance tax and introduce a charge on Limited Liability Partnerships, amongst other changes.

Only last week it was announced that train fares would be frozen for the first time in 30 years.

The Budget tomorrow is expected to be a big moment for the current Labour government who have faced plenty of criticism since coming to power in July 2024.