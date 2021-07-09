Jacob Rees-Mogg recited the John Barnes rap from World In Motion as England fever swept through the House of Commons on Thursday
The Conservative minister quoted New Order’s Italia 90 anthem before praising the “excellent leadership from Mr Southgate” for guiding England to Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against Italy.
The Commons Leader, in his familiar drawl, said: “Everyone, I think, is rejoicing at the football success and I think the line to take is from Mr Barnes.
“You’ve got to hold and give but do it at the right time.
“You can be slow or fast but you must get to the line.
“Can I reassure you, Mr Speaker, that we ain’t no hooligans, this ain’t a football song.
“Three Lions on my chest, I know we can’t go wrong.
“Or as another John put it, John Dryden, for they can conquer who believe they can.”
Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg quoted lines rapped by footballer John Barnes in the song World In Motion in the Commons following England's Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmarkhttps://t.co/U3tArRmeEv pic.twitter.com/6UbpAGezOc— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 8, 2021
But it’s safe to say that Rees-Mogg’s take on the famous rap has not gone down well in all quarters. Here are some of the best reactions from the Twittersphere.
1.
Have to say we prefer the John Barnes version… 😬 https://t.co/LXQoSSTzDA— Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) July 8, 2021
2.
Thank you for ruining World in Motion forever https://t.co/kjxR0HE95K— Reuben 🦁 (@ReubenPinder) July 8, 2021
3.
If the English team can overcome the curse that was just placed on them in this moment, I'll be very impressed. https://t.co/wXv7qvax8w— Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) July 8, 2021
4.
World in Motion? Not since you helped end Freedom of Movement. https://t.co/KP8Dzh2VFz— Mark (@Ludo_Parks) July 8, 2021
5.
May a seagull peck out my eyes and a rabid fox rip off my ears in case I ever see or hear this again.— Tristan Cork BLive (@TristanCorkPost) July 8, 2021
In fact…
Kill. Me. Now.https://t.co/MkN57T6MFM
Now, as a much-needed palette-cleanser, here’s Barnes and New Order with the real McCoy.
