Since entering the world of blockchain back in 2015, Mohammed Carrim Ganey (aka Moe Carrim), has had an extraordinary career. Not only was he one of the early adopters of Bitcoin and Ethereum mining, but he managed to scale his mining operation from a humble 10 to over 700 miners – while monitoring all of them from his desk halfway across the world.

He started as a curious teenager who stumbled across Bitcoin and somehow convinced his parents to fund his first mining operation. Eventually, that curiosity developed into an inspirational passion and vigour for the digital technology revolution of the current age.

Ganey’s tech-savvy talent complimented his ability to network, eventually landing himself his first Letter of Intent from a Canadian investment firm, offering him $6 million for his mining operation. Amazingly, he declined, and instead continued to propel himself forward in the decentralised world.

When he and his business partner, James Hakim, founded Curate back in 2019, it began as a fashion discovery platform for men which utilised the blockchain. In 2021, Moe re-directed the focus of Curate away from fashion into becoming a peer to peer, Gasless NFT marketplace app. This is where his networking really paid off. Through a finely-spun web of Telegram groups, Twitter influencers and synergistic partnerships, word of Curate quickly spread, causing its native token, XCUR, to grow from $0.01 to an incredible $11 in value (a market cap of $62 million). Curate concurrently went viral within the crypto space, increasing the number of token holders from a mere 50 to 27,000. Curate’s Twitter profile now has over 50,000 followers.

The success of Curate and XCUR led to Mohammed successfully negotiating the listing of XCUR on two major crypto exchanges, Gate.io and KuCoin. It was not long before he began rubbing virtual shoulders with giants in the space such as CEO of TrustSwap Jeff Kirdeikis, who became his advisor. Other big blockchain platforms such as Algorand, Elrond eGold and Avalanche lined up as blockchain partners to be integrated into the Curate ecosystem. Hotel and accomodation booking site Travala also adopted use of Curate’s token, as well as crypto-ecommerce platform, shopping.io. This allowed customers to shop at major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Etsy using $XCUR.

So now, what’s on the horizon for him?

Ganey’s next moves revolve around taking Curate as a UK based company, through its Series A round. He wants to do this with the help of Saxon Advisors – a London-Based, Boutique Investment Bank that specialises in crypto assets.

In a written statement, he said, “This will create tons of opportunity in the UK as we look to expand and grow. It will create employment and economic growth and this truly is only the beginning.”

It is encouraging to note that Moe Carrim is used to creating opportunities for others. Crypterns, a company which provides companies with quality interns in the crypto sector, caught the eye of Ganey and he decided to get involved. Moe Carrim then partnered with Crypterns, and now they provide roles in the blockchain space for the young and curious, allowing them to gain on the job training and skills.

Ganey sees that Brexit has opened numerous opportunities for growth in the digital sector. London is the digital hub from which he intends to promote cryptocurrency to larger audiences, as well as direct and lead the future adoption of crypto by the masses.

Clearly, Moe Carrim is somebody with the technical knowledge, ability, and contacts to bring about more real-world uses for cryptocurrency. From his involvement with Crypterns, one can determine that he cares deeply about the next generation of workers in blockchain tech. It’s as if he sees himself in them – after all, in the beginning, he was just an enthusiastic 18 year old who mined his first Bitcoin in a small storeroom behind his parent’s house. Catch Moe Carrim at the Blockchain Africa Conference in August or the Synopsis Summit in September, 2021.