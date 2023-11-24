Jacob Rees-Mogg has come up with a cunning solution to reduce Britain’s reliance on overseas workers.

The former business secretary was speaking to Radio 4 about the latest migration figures, which have rocketed due to staff shortages in areas such as health and social care.

Revised estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) put net migration to the UK in the year to December 2022 higher than previously thought. However, the figure for the year to June 2023 is estimated to be lower, at 672,000.

Commenting on the need for seasonal workers from abroad during the harvest, Rees-Mogg came up with a rather ingenious idea, suggesting we should just stop growing fruit and veg ourselves.

It’s a plan so cunning you could put a tail on it and call it a weasel, as our friend Blackadder would say. Just don’t forget the turnips!

"We don't need fruit pickers. If fruit can be grown more cheaply and more economically, in foreign countries, then we should import fruit."



Jacob Rees-Mogg has a plan for reducing migration so cunning you could put a tail on it and call it a weasel 👇 pic.twitter.com/7btjJVrQFd — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) November 24, 2023

Related: Woman who recently served as home secretary leads Tory revolt over migrant figures