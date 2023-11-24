Allegations that Michael Gove is linked to a pro-EU organisation have been revealed to be parliamentary tittle-tattle at its most spurious by this publication.

Nadine Dorries joined Iain Dale on LBC to discuss Gove’s Brexit credentials, leading to allegations that he may not be as big an advocate for Vote Leave as he has been letting on.

“I think there’s some investigation going on, because Michael Gove has been uncovered as being a member of some pro-EU organisation”, Dorries said, adding that she can’t comment any further.

But the organisation in question seems to be the Ditchley Foundation after he participated in an event in January alongside Remainers Peter Mandelson and David Lammy.

The meeting was titled: “How can we make Brexit work better with our neighbours in Europe” and brought together both leading leavers and remainers in the national interest.

It’s hardly a smoking gun, Nadine!

Nadine Dorries has provoked speculation over Michael Gove's alleged links to a pro-EU organisation, despite him being one of the prominent advocates for Vote Leave in 2016 👇 pic.twitter.com/c8gyUTjgYU — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) November 24, 2023

Related: Woman who recently served as home secretary leads Tory revolt over migrant figures