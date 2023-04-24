It has been three wild years since Donald Trump was widely condemned by scientists for suggesting disinfectant could be injected into patients as a possible treatment for Covid-19.
The former president suggested that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on coronavirus and wondered aloud if they could be injected into people, saying the virus “does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that”.
The video, which was humorously parodied below, is one of a number of unfortunate utterances that came to encapsulate his short spell in the White House.
Here’s a pick of the others:
