Boris Johnson will soon be out of Number 10 following a turbulent two-and-a-half years as prime minister.

The ousted Tory leader will be replaced by either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak on Monday, one of whom will have an audience with the Queen on Tuesday after Johnson formally resigns.

With just days of his reign remaining, reminders of an awkward encounter from 2019 have been doing the rounds on social media.

During a visit to Leeds, the PM was asked politely to “please leave my town” in a video that went viral shortly after.

Several Labour MPs were quick to jump on the bandwagon, used the hashtag #pleaseleavemytown to share the video, with Labour MP and shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon tweeting: “When two worlds collide – straight talking Yorkshire meets Bullingdon bluster! #PleaseLeaveMyTown.”

Labour MP for Liverpool Walton Dan Carden meanwhile tweeted: “This is what happens when Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson actually comes face to face with ‘the people’ he claims to speak for.”

Members of the public who shared the footage on Twitter heaped praise on the Yorkshire resident, with one saying: “The gentleman who said #PleaseLeaveMyTown to Boris Johnson is the hero we all need right now. Someone buy him a beer.”

Watch the clip in full below:

“Please leave my town.”

“I will, very soon.” pic.twitter.com/3gqW2SwqMi — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 5, 2019

