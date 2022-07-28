MMA fighter Molly McCann has hit out at Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to sack Sam Tarry for joining a picket line.

Labour announced yesterday that said Mr Tarry, the shadow transport minister, had been “removed from the frontbench”, saying it took seriously “any breach of collective responsibility”.

Mr Tarry stood alongside striking workers at London’s Euston station on Wednesday morning, despite Sir Keir’s orders to stay away from the demonstrations.

A Labour spokesperson said: “The Labour Party will always stand up for working people fighting for better pay, terms and conditions at work.

“This isn’t about appearing on a picket line.

“Members of the frontbench sign up to collective responsibility.

“That includes media appearances being approved and speaking to agreed frontbench positions.

“As a government-in-waiting, any breach of collective responsibility is taken extremely seriously and for these reasons Sam Tarry has been removed from the frontbench.”

Speaking to PoliticsJOE, McCann described the decision as “so wrong”, saying: “You always have to stand up for what’s right, even if it costs you something.”

People's champ @MeatballMolly criticises the Labour party's sacking of Sam Tarry for joining a picket line. pic.twitter.com/5jNZ6VQBUv — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) July 28, 2022

