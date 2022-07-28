Incredible photos have been posted showing the transformation of a glen in Scotland after over 20 years of re-wilding.

Carrifran Wildwood, an ecological park in the southern uplands of Scotland, was earmarked for conservation in 1996 when plans were put together by the Borders Forest Trust to restore the woodland in the glen.

On 1st January 2000, the first trees were planted, and a boundary fence was erected to stop deer from grazing on the saplings.

Fast forward 22 years and the landscape is full of life with a thriving ecosystem replanted with native species of trees.

Rewilding Britain spokesperson Richard Bunting told The Independent: “The stunning and ongoing transformation of the landscape at Carrifran Wildwood really is a beacon of hope. It’s an inspiring illustration of how communities and volunteers can make a tremendous and long-lasting impact in tackling the biodiversity and climate crises, and how nature can bounce back if we give it the chance.

“Britain remains one of Europe’s least wooded countries, and we urgently need to turn this around. Carrifran shows what is possible. Native woodlands are returning thanks to a mix of tree planting and natural regeneration, and a renewed ecosystem is benefitting all sorts of wildlife while offering a cascade of benefits for people.”

He added: “We need so much more of this in Britain, so that we can ensure nature recovery across at least 30 per cent of the country by 2030.”

Carrifran 1999 and today 27th July 2022.



Landscape scale habitat restoration.#RewildScotland #RewildOurPlanet pic.twitter.com/1eENWGk6HJ — Rewild Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@RewildScotland) July 27, 2022

Related: