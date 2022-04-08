BBC Question Time descended into pure pantomime last night as Greg Hands tried to explain why the government’s £200 energy discount is “not a loan”.

With energy bills rising at an eye-watering rate, the government has stepped in to ensure people can pay their bills by giving every home £200 as part of their ‘Energy Bills Support Scheme’.

However, the discount is only temporary and from next April households will need to start paying back their grants in £40 instalments.

To most people this looks like a loan, which means the government isn’t actually giving the British public anything to help them through the cost-of-living crisis.

But according to Tory MP Greg Hands, it is nothing of the sort.

Here’s how he tried – in some sort of weird double-speak – to explain it away on BBC QT last night:

“It’s not a loan, it is a discount”



“What are you all shouting? They’re saying it’s a loan”@Greghands tries to explain to the #bbcqt audience why the government’s £200 energy discount is not a loan. pic.twitter.com/jstBCNxD9H — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) April 7, 2022

