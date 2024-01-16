In a recent statement, the Foreign Secretary, Lord Cameron, emphasised the need for Israel to acknowledge its responsibility in ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to the distressed population of Gaza. Lord Cameron underscored the dire situation faced by Palestinians in the war-torn territory.

Lord Cameron proposed an immediate pause in the Israel-Hamas conflict, suggesting that such a break could facilitate the entry of additional humanitarian supplies and the release of hostages held by militants. He believes this could serve as the foundation for a lasting ceasefire.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron (Lucy North/PA)

During his monthly question time in the House of Lords, Lord Owen, a former foreign secretary and SDP leader, raised the idea of establishing a UN protection force for humanitarian relief, drawing parallels with a successful initiative in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1992.

Responding to Lord Owen’s suggestion, Lord Cameron, as a former foreign secretary, expressed a serious consideration of the proposal. He emphasised that Israel must recognise its responsibilities in ensuring the delivery of essential supplies to Gaza and acknowledged the necessity of UN staff with visas, equipment, and fuel for effective aid distribution.

Lord Cameron highlighted the alarming reduction in the number of trucks delivering aid to Gaza, from around 500 before the conflict to approximately 150 at present. He stressed the escalating risk of hunger and disease, emphasising the urgent need for aid to reach the people.

Expressing the severity of the situation, Lord Cameron revealed that currently, nine out of 10 people in Gaza are living on less than one meal a day. He stated that repeated conversations with the Israelis have been held, addressing critical bottlenecks hindering aid delivery.

Lord Cameron reiterated his call for an immediate pause in hostilities, aiming to facilitate aid delivery and hostage release. He suggested that converting this pause into a sustainable ceasefire without further hostilities would be the most favorable outcome. However, he outlined the necessary conditions for such a ceasefire, including immediate negotiations for hostage release, the departure of the Hamas leadership from Gaza, and assurances against rocket and terror attacks on Israel.

He emphasised that a comprehensive solution, involving the Palestinian Authority and support from other Palestinians, would be the most favorable outcome. Lord Cameron cautioned against calling for an immediate ceasefire without addressing the underlying issues, as it may jeopardize the prospects of a two-state solution desired by many in the House.

