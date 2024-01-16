Rishi Sunak was dealt a fresh blow to his authority as 68 MPs, including 60 Tories, voted in favour of changes to the Bill put forward by Conservative backbencher Sir Bill Cash.

The amendment seeking to ensure UK and international law cannot be used to block a person being removed to Rwanda was rejected by a majority of 461, but the rebellion gives an indication of the scale of unease within the Conservative Party during an election year.

Around 40 Tory backbenchers including former prime minister Liz Truss, former ministers Suella Braverman, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Sir Simon Clarke and former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith earlier met to agree backing the changes.

Two deputy chairmen, Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith, had both earlier quit their posts to back the amendment.

Here’s a list of all 68 MPs who backed the amendment:

Adam Afriyie (Conservative – Windsor)

Lee Anderson (Conservative – Ashfield)

Sarah Atherton (Conservative – Wrexham)

Scott Benton (Independent – Blackpool South)

Jake Berry (Conservative – Rossendale and Darwen)

Bob Blackman (Conservative – Harrow East)

Ben Bradley (Conservative – Mansfield)

Suella Braverman (Conservative – Fareham)

Jack Brereton (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent South)

Andrew Bridgen (Independent – North West Leicestershire)

Paul Bristow (Conservative – Peterborough)

Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party – East Londonderry)

William Cash (Conservative – Stone)

Rehman Chishti (Conservative – Gillingham and Rainham)

Christopher Chope (Conservative – Christchurch)

Simon Clarke (Conservative – Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Conservative – Bassetlaw)

Philip Davies (Conservative – Shipley)

Sarah Dines (Conservative – Derbyshire Dales)

Jeffrey M Donaldson (Democratic Unionist Party – Lagan Valley)

Richard Drax (Conservative – South Dorset)

James Duddridge (Conservative – Rochford and Southend East) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative – Chingford and Woodford Green)

Michael Fabricant (Conservative – Lichfield)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative – Don Valley)

Kevin Foster (Conservative – Torbay)

Mark Francois (Conservative – Rayleigh and Wickford)

Paul Girvan (Democratic Unionist Party – South Antrim)

Chris Green (Conservative – Bolton West)

James Grundy (Conservative – Leigh)

Jonathan Gullis (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent North)

John Hayes (Conservative – South Holland and The Deepings)

Darren Henry (Conservative – Broxtowe)

Philip Hollobone (Conservative – Kettering)

Adam Holloway (Conservative – Gravesham)

Eddie Hughes (Conservative – Walsall North)

Tom Hunt (Conservative – Ipswich)

Robert Jenrick (Conservative – Newark)

Caroline Johnson (Conservative – Sleaford and North Hykeham)

David Jones (Conservative – Clwyd West)

Danny Kruger (Conservative – Devizes)

Andrew Lewer (Conservative – Northampton South)

Carla Lockhart (Democratic Unionist Party – Upper Bann)

Marco Longhi (Conservative – Dudley North)

Jonathan Lord (Conservative – Woking)

Craig Mackinlay (Conservative – South Thanet) (Proxy vote cast by John Redwood)

Karl McCartney (Conservative – Lincoln)

Robin Millar (Conservative – Aberconwy)

Anne Marie Morris (Conservative – Newton Abbot)

Jill Mortimer (Conservative – Hartlepool)

Wendy Morton (Conservative – Aldridge-Brownhills)

Lia Nici (Conservative – Great Grimsby)

Neil O’Brien (Conservative – Harborough)

Matthew Offord (Conservative – Hendon)

Ian Paisley (Democratic Unionist Party – North Antrim)

Tom Randall (Conservative – Gedling)

John Redwood (Conservative – Wokingham)

Laurence Robertson (Conservative – Tewkesbury)

Gavin Robinson (Democratic Unionist Party – Belfast East)

Gary Sambrook (Conservative – Birmingham, Northfield)

Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party – Strangford)

Greg Smith (Conservative – Buckingham)

Henry Smith (Conservative – Crawley)

Jane Stevenson (Conservative – Wolverhampton North East)

Desmond Swayne (Conservative – New Forest West)

Elizabeth Truss (Conservative – South West Norfolk)

Bill Wiggin (Conservative – North Herefordshire)

Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party – East Antrim)

