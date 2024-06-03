Nigel Farage cut an irritable figure as he was challenged on his election record on the BBC.

The ex-UKIPer said he wants to lead a “political revolt” against the Conservatives and Labour after announcing he will seek to become an MP at the General Election.

Farage will contest Clacton, in Essex, after it was also announced that he will take over as leader of Reform UK from Richard Tice.

The former MEP had spent several days making clear he would not make an eighth bid to become an MP and instead would support Reform by campaigning across the country.

But Mr Farage, who has failed in his previous seven attempts to be elected to the Commons, said he had felt a “terrible sense of guilt” over the weekend and decided to make a U-turn.

Speaking at a press conference in London, Mr Farage said: “Difficult though it is, I can’t let down those millions of people, I simply can’t do it, it’d be wrong.

“So I have decided I’ve changed my mind, it’s allowed you know, it’s not always a sign of weakness, it could potentially be a sign of strength.

“So I am going to stand in this election.”

Speaking to Ben Thompson following the announcement, Farage was clearly irked as the BBC presenter probed him on his previous losses.

“You really don’t get it, do you?

“UKIP was a campaign group. We weren’t there to win seats we were there to push a cause and that was the case for the first 20 years of UKIP.”

Pressed on his lack of election wins again, Farage retorted:

“Ok mate, how many times have you stood? What do you know about it?

“Ask something intelligent and we’ll carry on with the conversation.”

Nigel Farage gets angry when #bbcnews challenges his claims that he has only stood as an MP once and ends up calling Ben Thompson boring.#newsnight #PoliticsLive #generalelectionl2024 pic.twitter.com/GpJ3SAKcC5 — Mike H (@mikoh123) June 3, 2024

Related: Watch: Moment Shapps calls into Sky News as MRP poll predicts he’s about to lose his seat