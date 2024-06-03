Nigel Farage has announced that he will stand for Reform UK in Clacton at the next General Election.

The ex-UKIPer will officially launch his candidacy at midday tomorrow in the Essex constituency, which was once held by his former party’s first elected MP, Douglas Carswell.

During the 2014 by-election, Farage declared that Clacton had “Shaken up British politics” by electing Carswell.

The seat is currently held by Giles Watling of The Conservatives.

Speaking at a press conference in London to confirm his U-turn, Mr Farage said: “Difficult though it is, I can’t let down those millions of people, I simply can’t do it, it’d be wrong.

“So I have decided I’ve changed my mind, it’s allowed you know, it’s not always a sign of weakness, it could potentially be a sign of strength.

“So I am going to stand in this election.”

Mr Farage said he will launch his candidacy on Tuesday.