Foreign secretary Liz Truss has published legislation designed to tear up parts of the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol.

Under the new proposals, there are set to be green and red channels to differentiate between GB goods destined for use in Northern Ireland and shipments bound for onward transportation across the Irish border.

Goods arriving through the green channel would be freed of red tape, while the red channel would retain the checks and inspections required by the protocol.

It means there will be a dual regulatory system in place allowing businesses selling in Northern Ireland to choose whether they comply with EU standards, UK standards or both.

But the move has attracted widespread criticism from leaders, especially those in the Emerald Isle.

“New low”

The Irish government said the measures marked a “new low point” and accused Boris Johnson’s administration of “breaking the law”.

Taoiseach – pronounced ‘tee-shuhk’ – Micheál Martin said “it’s very regrettable for a country like the UK to renege on an international treaty”, adding: “It represents a new low point because the natural expectation of democratic countries like ourselves, the UK and all across Europe is that we honour international agreements that we enter into.”

The protocol is “an international deal ratified by British Parliament and approved by the PM”, the Taoiseach said, and breaching it “goes to the heart of the issue of trust”.

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said the EU viewed the UK’s actions with “significant concern” and that it would consider what steps to take next.

Tea sock

But it was the response of Liz Truss that got a few people talking.

Urging Martin to get on board with the UK’s proposals, the foreign secretary seemed to stumble over how to pronounce his title.

Watch the clip in full below:

Liz Truss stumbles over Taoiseach & ends up calling the Irish PM a tea sock. pic.twitter.com/Ij50SrN18f — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 13, 2022

Related: Last-ditch bid to block Rwanda deportation flight REJECTED by Court of Appeal