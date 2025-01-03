The London Economic has obtained footage from a Tory Party private member’s club which shows guests laughing at Nazi jokes and the host singing “we’re all racist now”.

The dinner, hosted by media outlet Guido Fawkes, was attended by Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage, Liz Truss, Robert Jenrick and Lee Anderson among others, and offers an extraordinary insight into where the right is now.

Just days before the event took place in November, both former PMs had laid wreaths at the cenotaph and Reform UK leader Farage had kicked up a stink about not being invited to the remembrance commemorations.

They were guests of honour as comic Dominic Frisby sang: “We’ve lost our way, long past our best. So I suggest maybe we should have let the Nazis win.”

To raucous laughter, Frisby went on: “They wouldn’t have stood for the state that we’re now in. The roads would be fine, the trains on time, we’d all have second language.”

Speaking to the Mirror Labour source said: “The public has already passed its judgement on two failed Tory Prime Ministers.

“Rather than conducting a dignified return to public life, Liz Truss and Boris Johnson seem determined to rub shoulders with wrong’uns. They should apologise and condemn this language immediately.”

The source added: “It’s the same old Tories. They’ve learned nothing.”

