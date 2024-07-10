People have been left stunned by how gracious Rishi Sunak was as he gave his first speech to parliament as the leader of the opposition in the House of Commons on Tuesday (9 July).

Sunak started his speech by congratulating Sir Keir Starmer on his general election victory.

The Conservative leader said: “In our politics, we can argue vigorously, as the prime minister and I did over the past six weeks, but still respect each other, and whatever disputes we have in this parliament, I know that everyone in this house will not lose sight of the fact that we are all motivated by our desire to serve our constituents, our country, and advance the principles that we honourably believe in.”

Mr Sunak also described being an MP as the “greatest honour, privilege and responsibility”.

The gracious nature of the speech following weeks of mud-slinging battles with his Labour opponent has left people gobsmacked on social media, with Mike Galsworthy posting:

“I’m stunned. I really mean that.”

Watch the speech in full below: