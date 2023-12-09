On a rather spicy edition of Have I Got News For You, Boris Johnson was eviscerated for his performance at the COVID Inquiry this week. The former Prime Minister was pulled from pillar to post regarding his testimony – of which Ian Hislop was not a fan.

Boris Johnson endures torrid time at COVID Inquiry

The long-serving panelist made no secret of his disdain for BoJo’s premiership during the pandemic, delivering one sardonic remark after the other. Johnson has somewhat frustrated and underwhelmed during his time in the Inquiry hot-seat.

Deliberate deflections and non-sensical explanations formed the basis of his defence. Hugo Keith KC stuck to a tricky line of questioning, on subjects ranging from Johnson’s missing WhatsApps, to his conduct during Partygate.

COVID Inquiry hears from former PM

Boris Johnson did offer an apology to families of the bereaved, but his platitudes were not warmly welcomed. The ex-PM also stood by Matt Hancock, saying that his Health Secretary at the time was ‘intellectually able’ to cope with the demands placed on him.

Ian Hislop accused Boris Johnson of ‘taking the p**s’

However, few people have found sympathy for Boris. And Ian Hislop was on the warpath last night. He accused Johnson of continuing to ‘take the p**s” out of the British public, by smirking his way through the Inquiry. No punches were pulled, here…

“His answers were all over the place, so was his hair. And he was smirking. He literally… Boris Johnson is still taking the p*s out of us. Boris Johnson defended lockdown, saying it was the only tool he had available. He should have looked at his Cabinet!” | Ian Hislop