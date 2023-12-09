The first Muslim woman to serve as a Cabinet Minister for the Conservative Party has lashed out of some of her former colleagues during an appearance on The Last Leg, accusing them of upholding ‘fascist’ values.

Who is Sayeeda Warsi? Tory peer rips into current state of her party

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi didn’t mince her words, after she was questioned about her remaining allegiance to the Tories. Warsi has found herself at odds with the government on many positions over the last decade, and last served in Cabinet during David Cameron’s premiership.

Despite Cameron’s return to frontline politics, the face of the Conservative Party has changed substantially, with senior politicians embracing increasingly right-wing positions. Warsi herself has raised issues with the Vote Leave campaign, and Islamophobia within the party.

The Last Leg asks Baroness ‘why are you still a Tory?’

When closing the show on Friday, host Adam Hills posed a question from one of the viewers to Warsi. She had been critical of the Tories throughout the programme, leaving some to wonder ‘why she was still a member of the party’.

“Most Tories used to believe in democracy, the rule of law, and decency. We used to think this country was an amazing place where all of us who make it up could live together. We weren’t toxic mad fascists like some of my colleagues are now.” | Sayeeda Warsi

Her answer was perhaps more forthright than anyone was expecting. Indeed, the response drew applause and cheers from the crowd, who saluted her honesty. The colleagues she threw shade at, however, are likely to be much less enthusiastic.

