If you could describe anywhere in the UK as a ‘stronghold’ for the Tories, Virginia Water would be right at the top of the list. It’s one of the most expensive places in the country to live – but the politics of this Surrey village appear to be changing.

Is the Blue Wall falling? Lib Dem victory sounds the alarm for Tories

Described as a ‘True Blue’ region by those familiar with Virginia Water, the average house price tops £1 million. It has been branded Surrey’s ‘most expensive postcode’. However, despite these factors, the constituents are clearly unhappy.

Karin Rowsell has now been elected to the Runnymede Borough Council. Her 808 votes put her clear of the 699 votes chalked-up by the incumbent representative of the Conservative Party, resulting in the unlikeliest of gains for the Liberal Democrats.

Great win in Virginia Water for @karinrowsell and @RunnymedeLibDem – pleased to help the campaign and a hugely well deserved result – I’m sure Karin will be an excellent Councillor!! There’s another Windsor Ward in yellow!! 👍🔶💪 https://t.co/QXam9EWWc7 — Cllr Mark Wilson 🔶 🇪🇺💙💛 (@MarkRWilsonUK) May 3, 2024

Where is Virginia Water? ‘Million pound town’ turns it back on Conservatives

The result will sound yet another alarm bell for the Tories, who are enduring a torrid campaign in these Local Elections. They have lost hundreds of council seats since the polls opened on Thursday.

With 102 of 107 councils declared, their losses are approaching the 450 mark. And, with the Liberal Democrats gaining over 100 local positions, they currently have the second-highest number of councillors in the UK, leading the Tories by 505 to 479.

With a General Election looming in the months ahead, the signs do not bode well for the governing party. Not only are Labour making gains in key areas, but the ‘Blue Wall’ is coming under threat from Liberal Democrat candidates.

Areas with a Tory pedigree similar to that of Virginia Water are seeing voters dump the blue rosettes in favour of orange ones. The Lib Dems have won four by-elections in the last two years, ousting the Tories in places like Tiverton and Somerton.

For Rishi Sunak and his colleagues, this could be sign of things to come…