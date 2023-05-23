Ever feel like the Government isn’t listening to the people? Well, that’s why the campaign group ‘Screw The Tories’ has launched a new hotline to allow people to vent.

Members of the public can now call a dedicated number where ex-prime minister Boris Johnson will ask you to leave a message!

The hotline then lets you leave a voicemail to get any negative feelings off your chest, so you can enjoy your day with a little less anger from the political news of the day. Even if you just want to scream down the phone, the hotline is there for you.

It comes after new analysis by the campaign group found 73 per cent of social media mentions of the ‘Tory Party’ on social media included negative connotations, with the country losing faith in their own politicians. It also comes as the Tory Party finds itself in another scandal, as Suella Braverman reportedly asked civil servants to help her avoid a group speeding awareness course to dodge a fine.

The campaign group behind the hotline said: “The public is angry at the state of UK politics and for the own public’s sake, we have created the Call A Tory hotline. We want people to have a space to scream down the phone, throw insults, whatever they fancy!

“Maybe you’ve just watched the 6 o’clock news or even heard a MP contradicting their own party on TV. Pick up your phone and ring our hotline – we have a very familiar voice on the other end.

“The hotline is also dedicated to bringing awareness of just how much the cost-of-living crisis is impacting people countrywide. We are asking people to call up and also tell us how the Government’s decisions have impacted them. We’ll be transcribing these and rounding these up on our website. We’ve also planned something very special so we can let some of our community-shy MPs hear them.”

Full information about the hotline can be found at: https://www.screwthetories.com/campaign/tory-hotline

