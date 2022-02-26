The Home Office has been heavily criticised for flying the Ukrainian flag “in support of Ukrainian people”.

This week it was announced that the ministerial department had stopped issuing visas to Ukrainians, other than family members of British citizens who normally live in Ukraine, and they are only issued by a temporary consulate in Lviv, western Ukraine, or at consulates in neighbouring Poland, Hungary, Romania or Moldova.

The restrictions mean there is no legal means for the tens of thousands of Ukrainians resident in the UK to bring endangered relatives to Britain.

Without a valid visa, Ukrainians will be barred from boarding flights, trains or ferries to the UK.

Yvette Cooper, shadow home secretary, said the Home Office should ensure Ukrainians with family in the UK could “swiftly” join them “as a top priority”.

The department should post staff to neighbouring countries and reception centres and “remove bureaucracy and delay,” she said.

Meg Hillier, Labour MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch, which has a significant Ukrainian population, said the government needed to “step up” and make sure that Ukrainians could request visas without visiting a consulate, adding that it should not be necessary for everything to be done at an in-person meeting.

“There are other ways of carrying out checks,” she said.

The Home Office tweeted a picture of the Ukrainian flag outside its offices in London, but it was quickly condemned on social media.

Here’s what people had to say:

So where is the safe route to the UK? The waiver of visas? The welcome for those fleeing war and oppression? This is both shameless and shameful without that… https://t.co/htPwTd5CjC — Refugees at Home🧡 (@RefugeesAtHome) February 26, 2022

Are you going to clap them too?@ukhomeoffice – take that flag down until you announce the UK will take 500,000 Ukrainian refugees. Then it make sense that you’d fly it as a beacon of welcome. https://t.co/E2qZzZMqdH — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) February 26, 2022

Next step @ukhomeoffice: an unequivocal statement that the UK will, like EU neighbours, provide safe passage and sanctuary to Ukrainians fleeing war.

That would be support. https://t.co/JE3lnk90V3 — James Withers (@scotfoodjames) February 26, 2022

The definition of "virtue signalling" and "gesture politics".



Also sickening hypocrisy. The Home Office has CLOSED visa routes Ukrainians to come to the UK. And is planning to criminalise, and send to an offshore prison camp, any Ukrainian who flees to the UK without permission https://t.co/775FvHzEB2 — Bella Sankey (@BellaSankey) February 26, 2022

This is sickening gesture politics.



People’s lives are in danger and the Home Office is doing everything it can *NOT* to help: ending visa applications in Ukraine, refusing to open safe and legal asylum routes, and preparing to criminalise refugees who come via a third country. https://t.co/XbGjRZkC7M — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) February 26, 2022

Related: Kyiv resident shares photos of ‘surreal’ damage to Ukraine’s capital