Jeremy Clarkson has found himself on the receiving end of some swift internet ridicule after complaining about the cost of beer – only for people to point out that his own pub charges even more.

The broadcaster and farmer posted on X (formerly Twitter): “I don’t think the £6.50 pint works anywhere. It’s ludicrous.”

The comment appeared to tap into a wider national frustration about rising pub prices, with inflation, alcohol duty and business costs all contributing to higher prices at the bar.

However, the post quickly gained traction for a different reason. A community note was added pointing out that The Farmer’s Dog, Clarkson’s Oxfordshire pub, lists its cheapest alcoholic pint at £6.75 according to its own menu.

The note prompted a wave of amused responses, with many users highlighting the apparent contradiction and joking that Clarkson had successfully argued against his own pricing model. Others shared photos of menus and receipts from the pub, reinforcing the point.

But the cheapest pint at your pub is £6.75 https://t.co/KEDAS61JKP — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) February 15, 2026

To be fair to the former Top Gear presenter, he has previously spoken about the impact of taxation and regulation on the hospitality sector, and it is likely his criticism was aimed more broadly at the structural costs that push pint prices higher rather than individual venues.

Even so, the internet showed little mercy. As one widely shared reply put it: “Jeremy Clarkson vs Jeremy Clarkson — and Jeremy Clarkson lost.”

With UK pub prices continuing to climb amid pressure on brewers and landlords alike, Clarkson may well have a point about affordability. Unfortunately for him, social media decided the irony was simply too good to ignore.