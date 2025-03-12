Nationwide has announced it will be giving away more than £600,000,000 to its members, as a gesture of gratitude.

The ‘Thank You’ payment – three times larger than the biggest National Lottery win of all time (£195 million) – thanks Nationwide members for helping build the financial strength needed to purchase Virgin Money – meaning it is able to grow the benefits of mutuality in the UK.

More than 12 million qualifying members up and down the country will each receive £50 in their bank accounts from Monday 7th April.

To help announce the incredible gesture from Nationwide, legendary newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald returned to the newsroom for a very special broadcast with the help of regional ‘Nationwide correspondents.’

The giveaway comes as Nationwide 2,000 Brits on the way the nation says thank you in 2025.

Over half (55%) of those surveyed say they feel like they’re receiving thanks less these days, with 46 per cent claiming people don’t make time to express their gratitude, and almost a fifth (18%) of Gen Z stating that it makes them feel uncomfortable.

Catherine Kehoe, Chief Customer Officer at Nationwide, said: “Our members are at the heart of what makes Nationwide a good way to bank, so when we profit, so do they. They have helped make us even stronger and able to deliver even greater value by acquiring Virgin Money, so we wanted to share a thanks back to them all in a truly nationwide way. Whether they save or spend their £50 we hope it goes some way to showing our appreciation.”

Sir Trevor: “I was delighted to get the call from Nationwide to break this very special news to the nation. I think it’s so important for businesses to show some appreciation back to their customers, as without them they’re nothing. We all know a simple thank you can truly go a long way, so come on, let’s all say it more to each other.”

The Big Nationwide Thank You is just part of how Nationwide is returning value back to its members. With the banking provider being owned by its members (anyone who banks, saves or has a mortgage with the building society), not shareholders, Nationwide can always focus on what’s best for them – a fundamental difference from banks and making it a good way to bank.

Top 10 ways Brits say ‘thanks’ in 2025:

Cheers – 42% Much appreciated – 32% I owe you one – 23% Nice one / Ta la / Cheers mate – 19% You’re a lifesaver – 18% That’s so kind of you /Cheers bab / Ta duck – 18% Appreciate ya / Cheers love / Thanks babe / You’re a gem / Nice one / Cheers fella – 17% You’re a legend – 17% Thanks a bunch – 16% Ta very much – 14%

