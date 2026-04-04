Come on, man. Have some self-awareness. With multiple wars being waged, the cost of living on the up, and a plethora of other significant issues currently stalking British citizens, Priti Patel has instead decided to jump back into the Brexit-themed culture wars – in a bizarre rant about marmalade.

ALSO READ: Government urged to negotiate Customs Union at next UK-EU summit

Priti Patel hammered for bizarre marmalade tweet

The senior Conservative MP was left raging by a report which states Britain would have to rename some marmalade products to include the word ‘citrus’ in the title. In the current geopolitical context, you’d likely assume that pretty much everyone else has bigger fish to fry.

Not Priti, mind. So enraged by the proposed ‘Brexit reset’ terms reported by the Daily Mail, she posted a rant to her X account, accusing the Labour government of ‘launching an attack on Great British marmalade’. Just let that sit for a moment… then read the quote in its entirety:

“Labour is now attacking the great British marmalade! No idea Keir is so desperate to fit in with his EU pals and unpick Brexit, he’s now looking to rename British marmalade to align with the EU. When Labour negotiates, Britain loses big time….” | Priti Patel

Brexit reset proposals trigger right-wing meltdown

Seriously. If the Brexit you campaigned for is 10 years down the line, and the biggest victory you can take from it is the right to remove the word ‘citrus’ from your marmalade products, that suggests that the ‘sunlit uplands’ we were promised simply never arrived. Who knew?

Needless to say, the shadow home secretary has been viciously mocked online – with her initial tweet during more responses than likes. Labour MPs have been particularly damning in their retorts, with one representative slamming Patel for ‘shouting incoherently’ about the matter.

MPs mock ‘Lady Marmalade’ Priti Patel

Stella Creasy also weighed in, branding the whole affair as ‘nonsense on stilts’. She also reminded the Tory politician that some marmalade brands in the UK already have a fruit-based prefix on their labels. Luke Charters, the MP for Outer York, also lashed out at the ‘latest faux culture war’:

“So here we have it. The Tory party’s latest faux culture war. With two actual wars raging, a senior Tory politician has chosen to get into a sticky situation over toast toppings. The country deserves better than this bitter marmalade.” | Luke Charters