Drivers in the UK say they are still waiting for a fuel cut as their local petrol stations appear not to have reduced prices in line with Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement.

It comes as a graphic to illustrate the change in duty on petrol has been ridiculed online.

Mr Sunak said fuel duty would be reduced by 5p per litre from 6pm on Wednesday, however some customers reported prices rising instead of dropping.

“My local garage has put the price of diesel up by 2p a litre since yesterday. They obviously never got the memo,” @matt76smith wrote on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile @aka_Titch tweeted on Thursday: “OK, so I went to fill up this morning thinking fuel prices will be 5p cheaper. All the prices have gone up by 5p overnight, Diesel was 179.9 buts it’s now 184.9”.

Louise Ali, 39, from Haslemere in Surrey, said a member of staff at her garage was “very much clueless” about whether or not their prices were going to fall.

“I’m really angry to be honest,” she told the PA news agency.

“Some stuff that Rishi said on the surface felt like it was a really good move. But in the case of petrol, what is the good of it if the actual companies owning the petrol stations aren’t going to pass on the reduction?

“I like to hope that there’s going to be something in place where they enforce that, but I don’t know if they can.”

Mrs Ali said she was passing her local petrol station on Wednesday and took a photo of the prices. Revisiting the site on Thursday morning, the cost of unleaded and diesel remained the same.

“I was just like, well, this is an absolute joke – you’ve had overnight to sort this out,” she said.

“And so I went in, I said to the guy ‘what happened? I thought the announcement was it was supposed to be from 6pm? And he was just like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I thought too.’

“He was very much clueless to the thing.”

Graphic

To explain the cut, if it ever turns up at the pumps, the government went about putting together a graphic to tell the world about their tax cut. However, it seems it just told the good people of the internet that their graphic design skills are truly awful.

1.

This was 1000% made on Canva. https://t.co/Aj3tcQeziy — Jess Davies (@_JessicaDavies) March 24, 2022

2.

Omg, not the Conservatives social team discovering Canva. https://t.co/xWhHFlqA0f — Jennifer Smith (@JenFrancesSmith) March 24, 2022

3.

Is this the Stock X font?! 😭 https://t.co/jW2u95KZlU — stormGG (@DJstormGG) March 24, 2022

4.

congratulations to the marketing intern who has just introduced the tories to canva! https://t.co/mWtPizlXp1 — frank (@zenloach) March 23, 2022

5.

What in the clip art is this poster 🤣😭 https://t.co/IZ9btsnUMy — The Brain (@MrDanielJBrain) March 23, 2022

6.

graphic design is my passion https://t.co/YXwJq3sAiq — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) March 23, 2022

7.

What in the Instagram infographic is this image https://t.co/hwd0ELjvmI — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 23, 2022

8.

I think this poster was made 20 years ago https://t.co/8awvQ53jMv — Amritpal Dhesi (@AmritpalDhesi) March 25, 2022

9.

What in the influencer infographic is this https://t.co/fydtFXA0I5 — Savena (@savenathefish) March 23, 2022

10.

Please can someone take Canva away from the Tories because this is not it. https://t.co/IuXZp9nAj4 — Bridie Wilkinson (@bridifer) March 23, 2022

