Michael Gove has been offered a peerage in Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list.

Gove stepped down as an MP before last year’s general election and became the editor of the Spectator, a rightwing magazine.

Other former Tory cabinet ministers expected to be given peerages by Sunak include Mark Harper, the former transport secretary, Victoria Prentis, the former attorney-general, and Alister Jack, the former Scottish secretary.

Stephen Massey, the former chief executive of the Conservative Party, is also set to receive a place in the Lords, according to The Times.

Gove was an ally to Rishi Sunak during the general election campaign with him arguing he had “the plan our country needs” in the final days of the campaign following a series of controversies, including skipping a D-Day commemoration and introducing an unpopular national service manifesto promise.

The former cabinet minister also has a close connection with the current Tory leader, Kemi Badenoch. He has backed her in previous leadership elections and worked with her during his time in government.

Gove was set to be knighted in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list for his services to the government since the Tories took power in 2010 but was removed over accusations he blocked Johnson’s chance of becoming prime minister on the back of the 2016 Brexit referendum as he decided to stand himself.

Other sources close to Johnson claim he had second thoughts about giving Gove a knighthood after he accused him of persuading Kemi Badenoch to support Sunak in the autumn 2022 Tory leadership contest. The former prime minister’s spokesperson did not deny either story.

Sunak’s former deputy Sir Oliver Dowden and Sir Julian Smith, a fellow Yorkshire MP, have been previously tipped for peerages. As Dowden is still a sitting MP, the Conservatives would have to call a by-election in his constituency of Hertsmere, which he holds with a 7,992 majority, before he accepts an invitation to the Lords.

Rishi Sunak’s honours list is set to be announced in the next few weeks.

