George Galloway has stepped into overwhelming favouritism for the Rochdale seat ahead of the by-election this week as a result of competing parties ditching their candidates, according to Star Sports.

As of today, the former Labour MP has seen his price shift to 1/3 from 4/6 last week on behalf of the Workers Party of Britain, with Labour drifting to 2/1 from 5/4.

Trailing the two are Reform UK (33/1), the Liberal Democrats (40/1), and the Conservative Party (100/1).

William Kedjanyi, Political Betting Analyst at Star Sports, said: “George Galloway’s competitors for the Rochdale seat seem to be vanishing before our eyes which has seen him fly even further into favouritism for the upcoming by-election.

“Given that Labour and the Green Party have pulled support for their Rochdale candidates, Galloway’s Workers Party sit at 1/3 to succeed in the Rochdale by-election, from 4/6 just last week. In contrast, Labour have drifted out to 2/1 from 5/4.

“This looks to be a two-horse race at best between George Galloway and Labour, with Reform UK behind at 33/1, followed by the Liberal Democrats (40/1) and the Conservatives (100/1).”

Save Rochdale A.F.C.



If they (Rochdale Council) don't do something right now the club will no longer exist.



It will have gone the way of the A&E.

It will have gone the way of the maternity services.

It will have gone the way of the open-air market.



And the council, and the… pic.twitter.com/2Xp2kwVcOK — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) February 26, 2024

Bookmakers recorded a huge swing in favour of George Galloway in the Rochdale by-election after Labour withdrew support of its candidate Azhar Ali.

Ali had apologised after he was recorded suggesting in a meeting of the Lancashire Labour Party that Israel had taken the October 7 Hamas assault as a pretext to invade Gaza.

A party spokesperson said: “Following new information about further comments made by Azhar Ali coming to light today, the Labour Party has withdrawn its support for Azhar Ali as our candidate in the Rochdale by-election.

“Keir Starmer has changed Labour so that it is unrecognisable from the party of 2019.

“We understand that these are highly unusual circumstances, but it is vital that any candidate put forward by Labour fully represents its aims and values.

“Given that nominations have now closed, Azhar Ali cannot be replaced as the candidate.”

Labour had come under serious pressure after the previous remarks emerged, with the comments condemned by figures inside the party as well as political opponents.

