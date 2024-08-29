Almost three in 10 voters turned away from polling stations due to not having the correct ID did not return to vote in the General Election, according to new data.

Figures from Labour London Assembly Member Len Duvall show that of almost 5,500 voters turned away at the national polls, more than 1,500 did not return to vote.

A total of 5,495 voters were recorded across 29 local authorities in London as being turned away from polling stations, with only 3,927 of these returning to vote later in the day. The remaining 1,521 did not return.

Greenwich and Enfield were the two boroughs with most voters not returning to the polling station after being turned away, with 151 and 127 respectively.

This data does not cover those without ID who did not attempt to vote in the first place.

Assembly Member Duvall has warned that the figures show the ongoing failures of the previous Government’s Voter ID laws, as the General Election occurred only two months after the London elections, in which voters were also asked to produce ID.

Figures obtained by Assembly Member Duvall found that a similar number of voters were turned away in the London elections in May, with 5,065 voters from 25 boroughs turned away. Of these, 1,426 did not return.

In response to the London data, the Government pledged a “thorough evaluation” of Voter ID rules.

The requirement for voters to present photographic ID was introduced by the former Government, regardless of data showing that there were only 33 allegations of impersonation at the polling station, out of over 58 million votes cast in 2019.

The Electoral Commission previously found that 4% of non-voters in the 2023 local elections refrained from voting because of the new photo ID rules. They also found that those renting from a social landlord, the unemployed, lower social grades, and disabled people were less likely to have the identification needed to be able to vote.

Len Duvall, Leader of the Labour Group at the London Assembly, said: “It is extremely worrying that so many Londoners were disenfranchised because of the previous Government’s photo ID rules. These figures show just how burdensome the new requirements are, with many not having the right documents to hand when heading to the polling station.

“This is especially concerning in light of how recently Londoners went to the polls – we were asked for ID to vote only 2 months before.

“Make no mistake: these rules were brought in because the last Government thought it would keep away those people less likely to vote for them. I am pleased that the new Government will be undertaking a thorough evaluation of Voter ID so we can make sure everyone can have their voice heard.”

