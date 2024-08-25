Channel 4 has commissioned a drama on the British sewage dumping scandal with the working title, ‘Isle of Sh*te’.

Made by Halcyons Heart, the production company behind Partygate, the factual drama will follow two residents in Oxfordshire who notice the fish are going missing in the river running through their town.

When their water company fails to provide answers, the pair take matters into their own hands, embarking on an investigation that ends up lasting a decade.

Since 2015, water companies have faced prosecution at least 59 times following illegal dumping.

They continue undeterred, however, with sewage discharges more than doubling since 2023. Hospital admissions from waterborne diseases are up 60 per cent.

“For too long, the UK water companies have been swimming in profits, whilst our rivers and seas are drowning in sewage,” said Rita Daniels, commissioning editor for Channel 4.

“We are once again thrilled to be working with the exemplary team behind Partygate, and this time Isle of Sh*te (w/t) will flush out a story of corporate greed, exposing how these companies have been able to get away with polluting our precious resources for so long.”

“Channel 4 was the only broadcaster that could have made Partygate,” said Joseph Bullman, writer and director, “and its decision to commission Isle of Sh*te (w/t) is just as brave because it explores corporate law breaking, and a national scandal which, in terms of the amounts of money extracted from the British public, has the potential to dwarf other scandals which have come to light in recent years.”

"Channel 4 commissions sewage dumping drama from Partygate team."



This is big news, really big news.



Isle of Sh*te (working title), a factual drama that follows the sewage dumping scandal is to be made, on screens soon.https://t.co/s89rmkN2sJ — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) August 25, 2024

Related: Major union tells Labour to implement ’emergency 1% wealth tax’ on super-rich