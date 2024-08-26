Animal charity PETA has sent Lily Allen a brutal present after she decided to return her dog because it ate her passport.

The Smile singer opened up on her Miss Me? Podcast about how the pet turned her family’s lives upside down after it ate their passports.

Her children Ethel, 12 and Marnie, 11, also fell victim to the pup’s bad behaviour and could not return to London to visit their dad for four-five months.

Speaking with her best friend Miquita Oliver Lily explained: “We actually did adopt a dog already, but then it ate my passport and so I took her back to the home.

“She ate all three of our passports and they had our visas in. And I cannot tell you how much money it cost me to get everything replaced, because it was Covid so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare.”

Allen, who lives in New York with her two children continued to explain: “Because the father of my children lives in England, I couldn’t take them back to see their dad for like four months, five months because this f***ing dog had eaten the passports.

“And I just couldn’t look at her. I was like ‘You’ve ruined my life.”

Dogs are a lifetime commitment, @lilyallen! It's NOT FAIR to treat them like accessories to discard when they're inconvenient!@PETAUK is sending you a mechanical toy puppy that requires none of the care, patience, or commitment a real dog needs. pic.twitter.com/CUInZ24qjw — PETA (@peta) August 23, 2024

Now in response to the singer returning her dog, the animal charity, PETA, have gotten involved by sending her a mechanical dog.

Elisa Allen, the Vice President of Programmes at PETA, penned a scalding letter to the singer on Friday (23 August) to go along with the gift.

She wrote: “We were appalled when we heard you say that you returned your adopted dog, Mary, to the shelter because she chewed your family’s passports.

“While you could get new passports and rebook your flights, Mary may spend many months in the shelter waiting for a new family – if she’s lucky enough to find one at all.

“Anyone who knows and loves dogs understands that it’s likely a dog will, at some point, chew up something in the home.

“Dogs often explore the world by putting things in their mouths – it’s natural! Couldn’t you have put your important documents in a drawer?

“Dogs should never be treated as accessories to be discarded when they become inconvenient.

“They are loyal companions who deserve the same unwavering love and commitment they offer us.”

The organisation then went on to explain the meaning behind the gift for the famous singer.

It said: “And because Allen said she would soon plan to acquire another dog, the group is also sending her a mechanical toy dog with this message: ‘It really is the only animal you should bring into your home.’

Many people took to social media after hearing about Allen’s treatment of her dog to slam the singer with one fan accusing her of using the dog ‘for likes’ before saying: “Hopefully this pup found someone who deserves her.”

Another commented: “Unless the dog has actively seeked them out and then told @lilyallen that they were going to purposely destroy them, then this is outrageous. Try taking responsibility for your own belongings. Newsflash – Dogs eat stuff.”

On the podcast Allen also shared why she still has her ex-husband’s name on her passport despite divorcing him four years ago.

“I still have my ex-husband’s name because I’ve got two children with the man, and it’s hard to travel with children if you haven’t got the same surname.”

Related: BA, Wizz Air and Virgin suspend flights to Israel amid regional escalation