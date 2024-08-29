Labour’s newly-appointed rail minister once gifted a sex worker Oyster cards loaded with credit during their nine-month affair.

Lord Peter Hendy has been appointed as a minister of state for transport in the most recent government appointments made by 10 Downing Street.

Lord Hendy will join the Department for Transport as it prepares for the introduction of Great British Railways, which it would be expected that Hendy will have some involvement in.

The appointment has been broadly welcomed, with Andy Bagnall, Rail Partners CEO, commenting: “Rail Partners and its members hope to work as collaborative partners with Lord Hendy in his new role to create a customer-focused railway.”

But the minister does come with somewhat of a chequered past.

In 2013 it was revealed that he had given free travel in the form of four £10 Oyster cards and a London 2012 badge to a sex worker with whom he had a nine-month affair.

According to the details of his Wikipedia page, the girl found the gesture “unromantic” because she lived in central London and rarely used public transport.

Typical, eh!

Just reading up on the new rail minister pic.twitter.com/VP0lr6cezW — James Heale (@JAHeale) August 29, 2024

