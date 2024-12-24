Reaction has flooded in on social media after a rioter who was hit in the crotch and head by flying bricks was handed a lengthy jail sentence.

Brian Spencer pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to violent disorder after he was filmed goading police officers on 30th July.

He will serve two years and six months behind bars.

The wonderful moment the Southport rioter, tending to his head, takes a brick in the nuts. pic.twitter.com/pLXaiHMKKh — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) July 31, 2024

Spencer was first hit in the head by a brick thrown by a fellow rioter as he taunted riot police officers.

As he held his head, he was then hit by a second brick directly in the crotch, causing him to stagger in the street.

Merseyside Police said its officers were later called to hospital after injured Spencer racially abused another patient while he was receiving treatment for his head injury.

A police spokesperson said the “officers recognised him from the viral social media footage” and he was arrested.

Det Insp Paula Jones said there were “despicable scenes as bricks, bins and other missiles were thrown” at officers during the riot.

She added: “Spencer was involved in the violence and will now spend a significant amount of time in prison.”

Rioter who was hit in privates by flying brick after taunting police is jailed for two-and-half years.

2024 the year of the #FarageRiots #Farage https://t.co/L2ne4G8ajf — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) December 23, 2024

All in all it’s just another brick in the balls. pic.twitter.com/9HbIEpad7H — Florence Lox🇬🇧 (@floboflo) July 31, 2024

Brian Spencer, who was hit on the head and square in the plums by rocks thrown by fellow rioters, has been sent to prison for 2.5 years today. He plead guilty to violent disorder and racially-aggravated harassment. In a really high pitched voice.https://t.co/ifiRMMCSHu — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) December 23, 2024

the brick in the nuts guy just got sentenced to two and half years in prison which makes this even funnier



https://t.co/K54A5i9E39 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) December 23, 2024

