A TV producer has been ruthlessly ribbed after he took to social media to complain that a barber deliberately gave him an “uneven hairline” after discovering that he worked for GB News.

Christian Mitchell, an executive producer on the broadcaster, took to Twitter to post two pictures of a badly-finished hairline, with a crooked line at the top of his neck.

“I’ve just had a haircut end abruptly, leaving me with an uneven hairline after I said I worked for @GBNEWS,” he wrote.

“I won’t name the salon as that’s not fair to other professionals who work there but blimey, to take your politics out on someone’s hair!”

I’ve just had a haircut end abruptly, leaving me with an uneven hairline after I said I worked for @GBNEWS



I won’t name the salon as that’s not fair to other professionals who work there but blimey, to take your politics out on someone’s hair! pic.twitter.com/qkgyledJGc — Christian Mitchell (@MitchellCMM) May 31, 2022

James O’Brien was among those responding to the post, writing: “Sorry to see this, Mitch. Perhaps they thought you wanted it one-sided?”

Others were similarly unsympathetic, saying: “Shouldn’t you be used to someone leaving part way through a job?”

Another added: “Please do name them. I could do with a haircut and they seem like the sort of people who deserve business from good people.”

But not everyone found it so funny. One posted: “I’m a barber and honestly this is pretty vile tbh. I have every walk of politics and life through our doors and unless someone’s a massively offensive c*** whilst in the shop I don’t care.”

GB News is approaching its one-year anniversary, after a chaotic start featuring advertising boycotts and its star name – Andrew Neil – walking out.

