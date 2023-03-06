Mike Galsworthy has won the backing of several local groups in his bid to become the next chair of the European Movement.

The political activist was nominated alongside former Sunday Telegraph editor Patience Wheatcroft and former London MP Tom Brake to challenge for the position.

He has since picked up a groundswell of support among grassroots pro-EU groups, including Leeds for Europe, Edinburgh 4 EU and Cornwall 4 EU.

The European Movement is the largest cross-party, pro-European organisation in the UK, with 200,000 supporters and more than 16,000 members.

Voting for the next chair of the group opens today (06/03) at 12.00 and will close on March 20th at midday.

…Bremain in Spain, National Rejoin March, Stay European.



And endorsements across the political spectrum: Lab, Con, Lib Dem, Green.



I'm the only candidate who can unite the breadth & depth of the wider pro-European movement.



Vote for me – #Mike4Chairhttps://t.co/vwBV918Bag — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) March 6, 2023

Baroness Patience Wheatcroft, meanwhile, has received an endorsement from Molly Scott Cato, the current EM acting Chair.

She has also gained several high-level endorsements from Vince Cable, Caroline Lucas, Alistair Campbell and Dominic Grieve among others.

Tom Brake has also highlighted his campaign and strategic experience as reasons why he is best placed to take the chair position.

Here’s how he sees things developing in the next five years:

The UK can rejoin the European Union and @euromove is the organisation to do that. I am the chair with the campaign and strategic experience, as well as political clout in UK/Europe. Here's a snapshot of how I see things developing in the next 5 years. #TomBrake4EMChair pic.twitter.com/ac737h72cw — Tom Brake (@thomasbrake) March 5, 2023

