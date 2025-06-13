A Democratic US Senator was dragged out of a Los Angeles news conference and placed in handcuffs.

California senator Alex Padilla interrupted the news conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ,saying that he wanted to asked her some questions.

In footage from the incident, Padilla says: “I’m Senator Alex Padilla, I have questions for the secretary!”

He is then dragged to the ground by a number of Secret Service agents and forcibly removed from the conference, whilst Noem continued to address reporters as she discussed the recent protests in LA.

Uniformed FBI agents then handcuffed Padilla and arrest the Senator.

Sharing footage of his removal on X, Padilla wrote: “If that’s what they do to a United States Senator with a question, imagine what they do to farm workers, day laborers, cooks, and the other nonviolent immigrants they are targeting in California and across the country. Or any American that dares to speak up.

“I will not stop fighting to demand accountability on behalf of the people of California.”

I will not stop… pic.twitter.com/TUgT060yx2 — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) June 12, 2025

The shocking scene has prompted a furious reaction from US politicians on both sides of the aisle.

In a post on X sharing the video, Kamala Harris said Padilla’s removal was a “shameful and stunning abuse of power.”

United States Senator Alex Padilla was representing the millions of Californians who are demanding answers to this Administration's actions in Southern California.



This is a shameful and stunning abuse of power.pic.twitter.com/ODTNb92JE4 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 12, 2025

Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders said it was “an outrageous assault” on the senator, arguing this was “becoming normal behaviour for a Trump administration which is moving us toward authoritarianism.”

Tragically, the outrageous assault of Sen. Padilla today is becoming normal behavior for a Trump administration which is moving us toward authoritarianism.



The American people do not like petty tyrants. We defeated King George in 1776. We will defeat King Donald. pic.twitter.com/ChuoEtJ0EI — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 12, 2025

Senior Democrat Elizabeth Warren said in a video message that the incident was a “horrifying moment in our nation’s history,” and that she would be talking about it on the Senate floor.

I'm on my way to the Senate floor to talk about the assault on my colleague, Senator Alex Padilla.



This is a horrifying moment in our nation’s history. pic.twitter.com/yi4SQIz7XL — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 12, 2025

Republican senator Lisa Murkowski said the incident was “horrible”, telling reporters: “It is shocking at every level. It’s not the America I know.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom urged senior Republicans to condemn Padilla’s detention. He wrote on social media: “If they can handcuff a US Senator for asking a question, imagine what they will do to you.”

If they can handcuff a U.S. Senator for asking a question, imagine what they will do to you. pic.twitter.com/cHmK5KZIVF — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 12, 2025

The Trump administration has accused Padilla of “disrespectful political theatre.”

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said he lunged at Secretary Noem, a claim disputed by the senator’s office and fellow Democrats.

