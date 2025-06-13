A Democratic US Senator was dragged out of a Los Angeles news conference and placed in handcuffs.
California senator Alex Padilla interrupted the news conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ,saying that he wanted to asked her some questions.
In footage from the incident, Padilla says: “I’m Senator Alex Padilla, I have questions for the secretary!”
He is then dragged to the ground by a number of Secret Service agents and forcibly removed from the conference, whilst Noem continued to address reporters as she discussed the recent protests in LA.
Uniformed FBI agents then handcuffed Padilla and arrest the Senator.
Sharing footage of his removal on X, Padilla wrote: “If that’s what they do to a United States Senator with a question, imagine what they do to farm workers, day laborers, cooks, and the other nonviolent immigrants they are targeting in California and across the country. Or any American that dares to speak up.
“I will not stop fighting to demand accountability on behalf of the people of California.”
The shocking scene has prompted a furious reaction from US politicians on both sides of the aisle.
In a post on X sharing the video, Kamala Harris said Padilla’s removal was a “shameful and stunning abuse of power.”
Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders said it was “an outrageous assault” on the senator, arguing this was “becoming normal behaviour for a Trump administration which is moving us toward authoritarianism.”
Senior Democrat Elizabeth Warren said in a video message that the incident was a “horrifying moment in our nation’s history,” and that she would be talking about it on the Senate floor.
Republican senator Lisa Murkowski said the incident was “horrible”, telling reporters: “It is shocking at every level. It’s not the America I know.”
California Governor Gavin Newsom urged senior Republicans to condemn Padilla’s detention. He wrote on social media: “If they can handcuff a US Senator for asking a question, imagine what they will do to you.”
The Trump administration has accused Padilla of “disrespectful political theatre.”
In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said he lunged at Secretary Noem, a claim disputed by the senator’s office and fellow Democrats.
