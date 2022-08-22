Jacob Rees-Mogg has come out in support of Liz Truss after she was heard saying British workers “need more graft” in a leaked audio recording.

The comments emerged from her time as Treasury minister in 2017-2019. The leadership favorite was attempting to explain lower productivity seen outside of the capital.

Truss said it was due to a “mindset and attitude thing”.

Liz went on: “There’s a fundamental issue of British working culture. Essentially, if we’re going to be a richer country and a more prosperous country, that needs to change. But I don’t think people are that keen to change that.”

She added that there’s a “slight thing in Britain about wanting the easy answers”.

She continued: “But actually what needs to happen is more … more graft. It’s not a popular message.”

Rees-Mogg

Nanny fanatic Jacob Rees-Mogg has now piled into support Truss’s comments.

Rees-Mogg spoke to the Mail on Sunday to say Truss’s comment was “sensible” and that it reflected the “poor productivity in the British economy”.

Jacob also said the comments “attracted confected political criticism but they reflect an unfortunate reality in much of the British state”.

He also said: “This is not good for the government, or for the public as a whole.”

Reactions

As you can imagine the comments were met with more than a little negativity on social media.

Jacob Rees-Mogg is a grifter.https://t.co/XKmvtZC4X2 — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) August 22, 2022

Jacob Rees-Mogg again blasting lazy British workers and to be fair he is an expert in the matter pic.twitter.com/4uSP6TvHxI — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 21, 2022

Jacob Rees-Mogg endorses Liz Truss comments that UK workers are lazy.



Your friendly reminder that these MPs work in Parliament 150 days a year.



What are your views of Jacob Rees Mogg? pic.twitter.com/gNMDWVuZG6 — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) August 21, 2022

Jacob Rees-Mogg is an affront to reality. — Nemo (@i_nautilus) August 21, 2022

@Jacob_Rees_Mogg graft needed? yeah right, nanny and the cleaners the only grafters in your household. pic.twitter.com/s4KNdEtSWa — Richard (@225iswear) August 22, 2022

Man, who's never done a day's work in his life, attacks people who work from home. https://t.co/afkFjxWPSK — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) August 22, 2022

Jacob Rees-Mogg is an idiot and is probably covered in duck butter. — I Are Bagel (@andrewmoriarty) August 22, 2022

Jacob Rees-Mogg is a truly loathsome creature, a selfish arrogant low life 👇 https://t.co/IoLzh3MjqE — 🇪🇺UPOLITICS – FRANKIE H🇪🇺 (@Frankie61H) August 21, 2022

What about the happy fish?

Are these the happy fish you were talking about, @Jacob_Rees_Mogg ? https://t.co/zbba1I1DDP — MichaelVeeKay (@MichaelVeeKay1) August 22, 2022

