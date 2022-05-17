Conservative MPs have voted down a Labour amendment to the Queen’s Speech that would impose a windfall tax on oil and gas giants that could save families £600.

Attempts to help hard-up families struggling to deal with the cost-of-living crisis were slapped down in parliament this evening as MPs voted against the move by 310 votes to 248.

Earlier in the day shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband tore into the chancellor over his failure to act earlier during a heated debate in the Commons.

“The Chancellor wants us to believe that his measures in response are the best we can do. But they are not. Not by a long shot,” said Mr Miliband.

He went on to say the government “always try and blame someone else” when cost of living concerns are raised.

The shadow minister said he would have “no idea” how he would cope with soaring energy bills if he was on the basic level of Universal Credit.

He added: “The truth is, they have run out of excuses, and amidst the chaos and confusion about what their position is, I think a massive U-turn is lumbering slowly over the hill.

“But I say this to the Chancellor: swallow your pride and get on with it.”

Mr Sunak repeated his claim that “no option is off the table”, and that only if oil and gas giants do not invest their profits back into “growth, job and energy security” could the policy could be introduced.

But the Conservative Party rejected calls to do anything about it immediately.

Posting on Twitter, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Tonight, every Conservative MP who voted against a windfall tax on oil and gas producer profits, has sent a clear message.

“They will not put working people first, and they have no answer on the cost of living crisis.”

Tonight, every Conservative MP who voted against a windfall tax on oil and gas producer profits, has sent a clear message.



They will not put working people first, and they have no answer on the cost of living crisis.https://t.co/E6abMVRlLM — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) May 17, 2022

