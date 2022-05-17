Jim Davidson has hit out at people protesting a newly-erected statue of Margaret Thatcher.

A sculpture of the former prime minister was lowered into place in her home town of Grantham this weekend.

It was initially intended for Parliament Square in Westminster, but concerns over vandalism meant it was moved 125 miles up the A1.

Regardless, the statue was pelted with eggs just hours after the big reveal, with one person even spotted selling eggs standing next to the plinth.

Appearing on GB News, Davidson came to the Iron Lady’s defence after feminist Kate Smurthwaite called for her to be thrown to the bottom of the Thames.

“This was one of the greatest Prime Ministers we’ve ever had.

“And because that lady there, whatever her name is, didn’t agree with that, she’s got to be thrown to the bottom [of the Thames].”

Davidson then suggested all statues could be removed following such criticism, including ones erected in respect of Horatio Nelson.

He added: “We can’t just put up women and people who are nice to people.

“This is our history and these people are great people.

“Why shouldn’t Margaret Thatcher be next to the great Winston Churchill and the equally great Nelson Mandela?”

