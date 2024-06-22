Nigel Farage tried to pin the economic havoc wrought by Brexit on net zero during a Panorama interview on BBC One.

The Reform Party leader was asked whether he stood by his previous claim that Brexit had failed during a grilling on Friday evening (21/6).

“No, it’s not a failure but we failed to deliver”, Farage responded.

“It can’t be a failure. We’ve left the European Union. We’re now self-governing.”

He then told Nick Robinson that the UK has gone from being the world’s seventh biggest exporter to the world’s fourth biggest exporter since the Brexit vote, which is a widely disputed claim.

The UK has only reached fourth place in services, not goods, and only if you include gold, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Asked why trade in goods hasn’t increased the Brexiteer blamed net zero in comments that have to be seen to be believed.

Watch the clip in full below:

Farage absolutely DESTROYED on #Brexit. Gets caught trying to lie about what he said, gets caught trying to lie about trade, and when cornered he resorts to saying that the economic benefits of Brexit haven't materialised because of …



are you seated?



… net zero. 😂😂😂 ~AA pic.twitter.com/sxR0O5gulT — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 21, 2024

