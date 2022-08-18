Nigel Farage is calling for a ‘Brexit 2.0’ to take Britain out of the European Court of Human Rights.

The former UKIP leader said the Conservatives face inhalation in the next election if they don’t “get a grip” on the migrant Channel crossings.

He said the Government – who promised to ‘take back control of our borders’ – have failed in their attempts to resolve the issue, delivering “nothing but failure after failure”.

Royal Navy patrol

The former MEP slammed the plan introduced by prime minister Boris Johnson in April for the Royal Navy to patrol the Channel, insisting it was “obvious from day one that this idea had not been fully thought through”.

Farage also predicted no flight carrying asylum seekers will ever leave for Rwanda unless Britain leaves the European Court of Human Rights.

In a dire warning to the Tories, he said that without a “radical new approach” the issue will “cost them” the next election.

Writing for the Telegraph, Mr Farage said: “The Channel crisis will worsen and, with it, the Conservatives’ poll prospects.

“Dealing with a dramatic fall in living standards would be a bad enough problem for a Conservative Party that’s been in power for 12 years.

“But the total failure to meet a central demand of Brexit voters and 2019 Conservative voters – namely to take back control of our borders – is a disaster.

“Britain is being shamed daily via the Channel crisis and the Government is failing in its duty to protect its people.

“Without a radical new approach, this issue alone will cost the Tories the next election.

“Voters will not tolerate politicians who over-promise and under-deliver. Nor will they accept being misled.”

Reaction

SHOCK NEWS: Man made relevant by confected issue, tries to confect it again as he slides into irrelevance. ~AA #GetBrexitDoneAGAIN pic.twitter.com/4LQAquOeO3 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) August 18, 2022

It's easy to become disillusioned with living in the UK but sometimes you have the remember that week where McDonalds couldn't sell milkshakes because people kept throwing them at Nigel Farage. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 17, 2022

Oi, @Nigel_Farage, you said you’d leave the UK if Brexit failed. Now you’re calling for a Brexit 2.0: ergo, piss off then. pic.twitter.com/NUAzFXd2HV — Colin the Vaxxed. 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇪🇺 🇪🇦 (@ColinIsEuropean) August 16, 2022

Brexit 2.0 should equal Farage -1

That was his promise. — David Thomas (@UVuuMe) August 18, 2022

By 'Brexit 2.0' I presume you mean… full-on fascism? — Michael Grieve (@Michael44208402) August 18, 2022

