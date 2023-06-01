Nigel Farage-inspired billboards have been spotted across the UK following a Led By Donkeys campaign rolled out on the back of his recent comments.

The campaign to make Farage’s new Brexit slogan famous went viral earlier this month and was quick to surpass its original target – by a whopping £70,000!

The former UKIPer joined a chorus of Brexiteers who have been forced to admit that the UK’s split with the EU is not all it’s cracked up to be in an interview with Victoria Derbyshire on Newsnight.

He said: “We haven’t actually benefitted from Brexit when we could have done.

“What Brexit has proved is that our politicians are about as useless as the commissioners in Brussels were.”

Farage then went on to concede that “Brexit has failed” in an extraordinary climbdown.

Led By Donkeys since launched a campaign to get the three-word slogan on giant billboards up and down the country.

The original target of £10,000 (20 billboards) has been easily surpassed, with £81,824 raised among 3823 supporters in 14 days.

Photos of the billboards springing up across the UK have since been sent in.

Here’s just a pick of them!

Great work @beetrootlover who’s just found Nigel up in Eastbourne. There are 150 of these posters up across the UK – grab a selfie if you find one and share with #BrexitHasFailed pic.twitter.com/akVOLFP2VJ — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 1, 2023

Sunderland. Bolton. Manchester. Middlesbrough. Four more of the 150 billboards people paid to put up across the UK. If you see one, grab a selfie with it and share it with #BrexitHasFailed. We’ll repost some of the best shots 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xn6O0HXwu0 — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) May 31, 2023

150 of these posters are now up in towns and cities across Britain. Thanks to everyone who chipped in. We thought as many ppl as possible should see @Nigel_Farage’s damning verdict on Brexit – and so did you. (Location: Barnsley) pic.twitter.com/4O1H0yK3Hl — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) May 30, 2023

