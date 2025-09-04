Zack Polanski has come out in support of Jeremy Corbyn’s independent Gaza Tribunal after the government refused to hold an inquiry into the UK’s role in the war.

The new Green party leader has said Corbyn – who has recently launched Your Party – is “demonstrating the very best that politics can be” as speculation mounts the parties could form an electoral pact.

The former Labour leader, who now sits as an Independent MP, is currently holding a two day independent tribunal to investigate the legal advice given to the British government, arm sales to Israel, and the relationship officials have with organisations like the Israeli Defence Force.

The inquiry, which The London Economic revealed, features expert witnesses including Palestinians on the ground in Gaza, journalists who have covered the conflict, health and aid workers who have worked in Palestine, as well as legal experts and UN officials with intimate knowledge of the situation.

Commenting on it, Polanski said: “I think Jeremy Corbyn today is demonstrating the very best that politics can be. He went to the government to ask for an inquiry in the same way we had the Chilcot inquiry in Iraq. Keir Starmer said no.

“I really applaud the actions Jeremy Corbyn has taken to say we will have a people’s inquiry without the UK government.

“The fact he is streaming it on Youtube so people around the world can hear evidence about the ongoing genocide is the exact type of politics I’m talking about. It isn’t waiting for persimmon or being polite for the sake of it, instead actually demanding justice.

“So many people in this country and around the world are having their voices amplified and Corbyn is doing that.”

It comes after Polanski won the ballot of party members earlier this week after seeing off a joint leadership bid from Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns.

He secured a major landslide victory with 20,411 votes (85 per cent), while Chowns and Ramsay received 3,705.